Teen killed after car stunt goes wrong
A TEEN boy has tragically died after he attempted to jump into a moving car at Murarrie overnight.
The 17-year-old boy was with another teen, also 17, in a carpark on Administration Road under the Gateway Bridge at Murarrie just after 11pm last night.
He attempted to run and jump into a moving Nissan Navara utility but slipped in wet conditions and slid under the moving car.
Paramedics rushed to the scene but sadly the boy died a short time later.
The 17-year-old driver of the car was not physically injured.
Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations.
Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.
Meanwhile, a 39-year-old Mandalay man has died following a single vehicle crash in the Whitsundays yesterday afternoon.
Preliminary investigations indicate at about 4pm a car was travelling in a northerly direction on the Bruce Highway towards Proserpine when it has lost control causing the car to roll and hit a tree.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.