Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen hit by shotgun fragments after group fight

by Erin Smith
21st Jan 2021 9:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after a 17-year-old boy appeared at Logan Hospital with injuries to the back of his head last night.

Between 6 and 7 last night a group became involved in a physical altercation at Logan Reserve.

After the incident a 17-year-old boy self-presented at Logan Hospital with an injury to the back of his head.

Police are investigating if the boy was struck by fragments from a shotgun fired from a passing vehicle.

Two 18-year-old men, who attended the hospital with the teen, did not require medical attention.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact police.

Originally published as Teen hit by shotgun fragments after group fight

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’re scaremongering’: Tensions fly over $4m arts revamp

        Premium Content ‘You’re scaremongering’: Tensions fly over $4m arts revamp

        News Councillor slams colleague as SDRC decides on plans to invest millions of dollars in the Stanthorpe gallery.

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Citizen of the year’s heartbreak inspires own generosity

        Premium Content Citizen of the year’s heartbreak inspires own generosity

        News ‘This award is for their memory’: This Southern Downs hero was recognised after...

        APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        Premium Content APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        News 155 acres of a hidden bushwalking and mountain biking oasis will soon be available...