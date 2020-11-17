Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Teen girls bash grandma as kids watch on

by KEAGAN ELDER
17th Nov 2020 7:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A grandmother has been bashed by two teenage girls in front of her three grandchildren.

Police have charged two teenagers with serious assault following the incident at Long Tan Pool in Heatley on Saturday.

It will be alleged the 65-year-old grandmother was attempting to put her three grandchildren into her car after a visit to the pool when she was approached by two girls about 3.15pm.

After an exchange of words, it will be alleged the two girls began assaulting the grandmother.

The woman's grandson, 10, and a female lifeguard, 17, tried to intervene and were also assaulted.

People nearby came to assist and the two girls fled off in the direction of Finnerty St.

A 14-year-old Oonoonba girl and a 13-year-old Cranbrook girl have each been charged with one count of serious assault, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts each of common assault.

The girls are expected to appear in the Townsville Children's Court.

Originally published as Teen girls bash grandma as kids watch on

More Stories

assault crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Premium Content Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Education As the recession rips through the job market, some degrees give students a better chance of finding work than others. Find out which courses they are.

        150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        Premium Content 150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        News Olympics 2032: Hundreds of Qld businesses could benefit

        Wild storm uproots trees, batters Southern Downs businesses

        Premium Content Wild storm uproots trees, batters Southern Downs businesses

        Weather PHOTOS: ‘Biggest winds locals have seen’ hit, as community left with enormous storm...

        Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        Premium Content Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        News Premier warns travellers from Adelaide of possible travel restrictions