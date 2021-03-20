Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An 18-year-old woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back after an argument.
An 18-year-old woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back after an argument.
Crime

Woman stabbed man in back, police say

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
20th Mar 2021 8:41 AM

A woman, 18, has been charged after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back in North Parramatta on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Sutherland Road at 6.30pm, where they found the man with stab wounds to the back.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police were told the pair had been involved in an argument in a car before the alleged stabbing.

The 18-year-old woman was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (DV), and doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice.

She was refused bail and will appear before the Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Teen girl stabbed man in back: Cops

assault crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        Premium Content Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        News Every day, police divers Michael Turner and James Hall plunge into the depths of despair. They reveal the weirdest things they’ve found in Qld’s vast waters.

        Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Premium Content Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Health Queensland urged to get ‘house in order’ for vaccine rollout

        Stanthorpe man avoids jail over alley sex attack on friend

        Premium Content Stanthorpe man avoids jail over alley sex attack on friend

        Crime The victim’s friends enacted their own revenge when word got out about the...

        Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

        Business Liquidations listed in the Southern Downs council area