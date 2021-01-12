Teen girl charged over alleged family stabbing
A WOMAN has allegedly been stabbed in the neck in a suburban Cairns home with police officers swooping to charge a teenage girl.
Paramedics and police rushed to a Ronto Cl home at 10.50pm on Friday after reports of a 15-year-old girl stabbing an adult female family member with a knife.
QAS said the woman was taken to Cairns Hospital in a serious condition with a shoulder injury, although police said the stab wound was in the neck.
A QPS spokesman said officers spoke with the teen at the scene and charged her with wounding.
She is due to face Children's Court in Cairns.
A Cairns Hospital and Hinterland Health Service spokeswoman said the woman was in a stable condition at 10.30am on Sunday.
Originally published as Teen girl charged over alleged family stabbing