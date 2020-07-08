A child has been arrested after 10-year-old 'mutiliated'

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on a rural property after her 10-year-old cousin’s body was found mutilated on the family farm during school holidays.

GRAPHIC WARNING: A teenage girl has allegedly slit the throat of her 10-year-old cousin and carved words into her body on a country property in north-eastern NSW.

The younger girl was staying with her 14-year-old cousin for the school holidays in Gunnedah when she was killed on Wednesday morning.

Police said the mother of the teenager found the younger child inside the home at about 7.15am and rang triple-zero.

When police arrived the 10-year-old had already died and the teenager was found nearby on the property in a dazed state. She was taken into police custody immediately and is currently at Gunnedah police station.

Forensic police are now at the property collecting evidence.

Police said they would not elaborate on the girl's injuries or whether a weapon had been seized as the investigation was ongoing. The teenager has not been charged.

The Mayor of Gunnedah says the tight knit country community will be "devastated" as the horrific news spreads.

"On behalf of the community we're devastated by the loss of any young person, our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family dealing with this situation at this time,"

Gunnedah has battled through drought and now residents have been urged to stick together in light of the tragedy.

Councillor Jamie Chaffey told The Daily Telegraph, audibly upset and almost in disbelief.

"I can only imagine the pain of the family and the other members of the community who may know people involved in this."

The mayor said Gunnedah was a close and great community that was very supportive but the confronting loss came on the back of "so much hardship already".

"After the drought, COVID, it's been so hard and the loss of any member of the community is devastating - but for it to be a young person - it's particularly devastating," he said.

"It's floored me."

He implored locals to reach out to Lifeline, council and each other if they, or someone they knew, was struggling to process the grief.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

