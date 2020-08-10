Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRASH: A teenager has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital after a Trail Bike accident earlier today.
CRASH: A teenager has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital after a Trail Bike accident earlier today.
Breaking

UPDATE: Teen in hospital with broken bones after bike crash

liana walker
Crystal Jones
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Aug 2020 4:29 PM | Updated: 10th Aug 2020 10:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: The 15-year-old girl who was injured in a trail bike crash at Lowmead yesterday is in a stable condition at Bundaberg Hospital.

She is receiving care for fractures to her collarbone, shoulder blade, ankle, elbow and both wrists.

SUNDAY: A teenage girl has been flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition after a trail bike crash in Lowmead earlier today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a location off Clarkes Rd at 10.51am where the girl in her mid-teens had significant arm injuries as well as shoulder injuries, a head injury and spinal precautions.

The Bundaberg RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was called to the scene just after midday.

A spokesman said it was believed the girl had been riding with family and friends at a trail bike park when she lost control and crashed.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside paramedics to treat the teenager.

The girl was flown to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

bike crash bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue gladstone crash lowmead trail bike crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘ARMAGEDDON’: Winery’s dicey encounter

        Premium Content ‘ARMAGEDDON’: Winery’s dicey encounter

        News The swift action of firefighters has been praised by owners of Savina Lane Wines who were faced with a devastating outcome.

        TRACKSIDE: Faces lapping up action at Morgan Park

        Premium Content TRACKSIDE: Faces lapping up action at Morgan Park

        Sport Rain was at bay when drivers hit the track for a day of fast-paced racing at Morgan...

        COVID surge not enough to salvage business

        Premium Content COVID surge not enough to salvage business

        News Granite Belt businesswoman’s bittersweet goodbye to loyal and well-fed customers.

        HOT PROPERTY: 10 Granite Belt listings not to miss

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: 10 Granite Belt listings not to miss

        News The market is ripe with properties ready to be snapped up by savvy buyers or those...