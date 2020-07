IN SAFE HANDS: The teen was rescued by LifeFlight crew members this afternoon from a Southern Downs property. Picture: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A TEEN has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon after an off-road motorbike accident on a Southern Downs property.

The LifeFlight crew was called to the scene at about 2pm when the boy reportedly hit a root and came off his bike.

QAS paramedics helped stabilise the teen for the flight, before the Brisbane-based helicopter transported him to the Princess Alexandria Hospital.

He remains in a stable condition.