Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency crews have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a rocky cliff.
Emergency crews have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a rocky cliff.
News

Teenager falls 20 metres from rocky cliff

by Emily Halloran
25th Jun 2020 6:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a "rocky cliff" in the Gold Coast Hinterland this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews and paramedics were called to a location at Cedar Creek Falls in Mount Tamborine shortly after 4.10pm.

It is understood a girl in her teens had plummeted 20m from what emergency workers described as a "rocky" cliff near the main waterfall.

Emergency crews used ropelines to get her out.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with limb injuries.

Originally published as Teen falls 20m from 'rocky cliff'

rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New venture designed to ‘connect’ the community

        premium_icon New venture designed to ‘connect’ the community

        News An exciting new journey is right around the corner for this Granite Belt organisation.

        Countdown is on as Stanthorpe prepare for Toowoomba league

        Countdown is on as Stanthorpe prepare for Toowoomba league

        News Coach Brad Rubb has called on potential players to get in touch. “I guarantee once...

        Main bridge to shut down

        Main bridge to shut down

        News Transport and Main Roads will close Carnarvon Bridge this Sunday.

        South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        premium_icon South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        News QLD border restrictions: What latest spike means for borders