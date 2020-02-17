Menu
SET TO PLAY: Sarah Wilson will become only the second female in the 95-year tournament history to compete against the men at the Queensland Open. Photo:Golf Australia
Golf

Teen excited to snare place at Qld Open on home course

Steele Taylor
17th Feb 2020 7:00 PM
GOLF: Pelican Waters teenager Sarah Wilson says she's thrilled to earn a berth at the Queensland Open on her home course this week.

The 19-year-old is poised to become the second female in the tournament's 95-year history to compete against the men when she tees off on Thursday.

The rising talent booked her place in the 132-player field via the pre-qualifying event at Pelican Waters on Monday, when she finished in sixth place on two-under-par 70 from the blue tees.

"I'm very excited (to pre-qualify) and very happy to do it around my home track and have a bit of support," she said.

"I think it's really awesome to follow in the footsteps of Becky Kay (who played in the 2018 edition), being my idol growing up."

Wilson believes her home course will provide the field with a test.

"Pelican has done a great job after the downpour of all the rain lately and I think the course will shape up to be quite tough out there. Off the blacks (tee) it will be a good challenge for the pros."

She's determined to give the event a "good nudge".

"I haven't played off the back tees for a little bit so it will be interesting to test my game among the men."

She was among 10 players who qualified from Pelican Waters on Monday. Ryan Mulvany won the event, with a score of four-under-par 68.

There was another qualifier at Gailes where Clayton Bridges, Paul Hayden and Wade Edwards all finished on four-under-par 69

