Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The teenage girl was pulled unconscious from pool.
The teenage girl was pulled unconscious from pool.
News

Teen drowns at public pool

by James Hall
16th Jan 2021 8:54 AM

A young girl has died in hospital after being pulled unconscious from a public pool on Friday afternoon in the NSW's Hunter Valley.

Emergency services were called to the Maitland Aquatic Centre about 3.30pm, when paramedics took over from lifeguards who had been performing CPR on the 13-year-old.

The girl was transferred to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a critical condition.

The girl was pulled from the pool on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps.
The girl was pulled from the pool on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps.

At 8.30pm, police confirmed the girl had died.

The identity of the 13-year-old has not been released at this stage and NSW Police are investigating the cause of the death.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Paramedics were called to the pool. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Paramedics were called to the pool. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Originally published as Teen drowns at public pool

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RIPPED OFF: Teen internet scammer fronts court

        Premium Content RIPPED OFF: Teen internet scammer fronts court

        News The Warwick court heard claims the ‘vulnerable and naive’ 19yo was ‘lured into the scheme’.

        Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        Premium Content Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        News Police have warned Southern Downs rural property owners to tighten their security...

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer