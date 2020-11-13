Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 16-year-old boy has died after crashing an allegedly stolen car in South Australia, despite his younger passenger’s desperate plight to find help.
A 16-year-old boy has died after crashing an allegedly stolen car in South Australia, despite his younger passenger’s desperate plight to find help.
Crime

Teen dies crashing stolen car, cops say

by Emily Cosenza
13th Nov 2020 9:46 AM

A 16-year-old boy was found dead after crashing a stolen car in South Australia's Yorke Peninsula on Friday morning.

The teenager was allegedly driving a red Holden sedan along Drain Road near the corner of Ellis Road in Kadina when it left the road and rolled into a paddock.

Following the crash, the passenger, aged 15, walked for more than kilometre to seek help.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident about 1.30am on Friday after the male passenger knocked on a door for assistance, then directed crews to the scene.

The teen driver died at the scene and his passenger was taken to the Wallaroo Hospital for treatment.

Major Crash investigators arrived about 5.15am and checks revealed the Holden had been stolen from a Kadina address earlier that night.

The teen's death takes the state's road toll to 77 this year, compared to 96 at the same time last year.

Originally published as Teen dies crashing stolen car: cops

car theft crime police road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BLAST FROM PAST: Stanthorpe’s lost treasures

        Premium Content BLAST FROM PAST: Stanthorpe’s lost treasures

        News At the height of their glory they were the talk of the town, now they’re distant memories the community is nostalgic for.

        Foundation finds feet after lengthy closure

        Premium Content Foundation finds feet after lengthy closure

        News The High St facility has welcomed its first customers, giving employers a new...

        Warwick police raid nets alleged drug supplier

        Premium Content Warwick police raid nets alleged drug supplier

        News Two other men were dealt with as a result of the operation.

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment Sing the praises of your local foodies and win prizes