Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after one teenage girl was killed and another was seriously injured in a double stabbing on Friday night.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after one teenage girl was killed and another was seriously injured in a double stabbing on Friday night.
Crime

STAB HORROR: Man allegedly knifed two women, killing one

by Steve Zemek
19th Dec 2020 6:54 AM

A teenage girl is dead and a 19-year-old man is in police custody following a double stabbing at Parramatta on Friday night.

Two 17-year-old girls were taken to Westmead Hospital after being stabbed at an apartment on Church Street around 10.45pm, NSW Police said.

They were treated at the scene by emergency services before being taken to hospital where one of the girls died.

She is yet to be formally identified, while the other girl remains in a critical condition.

Late on Friday night NSW Police launched Strike Force Benbullen to investigate the incident.

Early on Saturday morning, a 19-year-old man was arrested at Parramatta Police Station.

NSW Police said the man was known to both of the girls.

Originally published as Teen dead, man arrested after stabbing

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        Premium Content Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        News Queensland’s frontline responders are being sexually assaulted, abused and bullied, damning new investigations reveal.

        FIRST LOOK: Maryvale’s master vision for future

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Maryvale’s master vision for future

        News $4 million in upgrades could be injected into the small town, creating a vibrant...

        ‘WE LOST OUR HEART’: Devastated family honours flood victim

        Premium Content ‘WE LOST OUR HEART’: Devastated family honours flood victim

        News 'Magnetic character’ helping move cattle when tragically caught

        ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        Premium Content ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        News The flash flooding has forced businesses near Killarney to consider closing as they...