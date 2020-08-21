Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
Breaking

Teen critically injured in ute rollover

by Shiloh Payne
21st Aug 2020 8:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man is fighting for his life after the car he was driving rolled several times in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Grantham Scrub Rd in Veradilla around 4.15pm.

Intiial reports show that a white Toyota ute left the road and rolled a number of times, critically injuring a 19-year-old Helidon man.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, while a woman in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Teen critically injured in ute rollover

road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATER UPDATE: Stanthorpe among top wasters

        Premium Content WATER UPDATE: Stanthorpe among top wasters

        News ‘We’ve had rain but we hadn’t had enough — far from it.’

        Father armed with knife leads police on chase

        Premium Content Father armed with knife leads police on chase

        Crime The Southern Downs man pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a police officer.

        Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        Premium Content Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        News Calls to Crime Stoppers spiked by a massive 66 per cent

        Why accused border dodgers avoided full quarantine

        Premium Content Why accused border dodgers avoided full quarantine

        Crime Couple accused of COVID border breach lock down social accounts