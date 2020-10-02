Two hospitalised in separate motocross incidents
PARAMEDICS took a man in his 30s with suspected spinal injuries to Rockhampton Hospital.
In the second incident at the Six Mile Road motocross track in Pink Lily today, the 35-year-old was said to have lost consciousness and is in a serious, but stable condition.
The incident occurred about midday.
Earlier, a teen injured his face and neck at the track.
The 13-year-old was reported to have crashed after doing a jump.
Paramedics saw to the boy about 11am and took him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.