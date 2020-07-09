Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DEPRIVATION OF LIBERTY: An 18-year-old Cherbourg man has been charged with two offences following investigations by police. Picture: File
DEPRIVATION OF LIBERTY: An 18-year-old Cherbourg man has been charged with two offences following investigations by police. Picture: File
Crime

Teen charged over deprivation of liberty and serious assault

Sam Turner
8th Jul 2020 10:30 PM | Updated: 9th Jul 2020 6:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old Cherbourg man has been charged following investigations into an alleged incident where a woman was held against her will and seriously assaulted at Cherbourg on Friday evening.

At around 7.30pm on July 3, the 18-year-old victims' family alerted police of an incident that had occurred, resulting in the woman having injuries to her head and face.

It will be alleged the woman was taken to a house in Cherbourg and was prohibited from leaving.

It will be alleged that over a period of 48 hours, she was assaulted on multiple occasions.

The 18-year-old man was located and arrested by Cherbourg Police and transported to Murgon Watchhouse where his bail was refused.

He appeared before Murgon Magistrates Court the following day where he received 18 months' probation.

More Stories

cherbourg cherbourg man cherbourg police deprivation of liberty murgon magistrates court serious assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Producers crushed by smallest wine vintage in 13 years

        premium_icon Producers crushed by smallest wine vintage in 13 years

        News But there is one way the ‘heartbreaking’ year can be turned around for Granite Belt producers.

        80 litre water restrictions ‘didn’t work’: SDRC Mayor

        premium_icon 80 litre water restrictions ‘didn’t work’: SDRC Mayor

        Council News He is adamant the region won’t return to tougher restrictions

        Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        News One case is an Australian Defence Force officer in quarantine

        Tributes flow for larrikin killed in Stanthorpe crash

        premium_icon Tributes flow for larrikin killed in Stanthorpe crash

        News ‘To lose one of the most respected and active members of our community is a tragedy...