Teen arrested for threatening man with knife at Centrelink

Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink
Crime

by Sarah Matthews
19th Jan 2021 8:57 AM
A TEENAGER has been arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink.

According to NT Police, the 17-year-old allegedly threatened a 30-year-old man with a knife just after 3.30pm.

Police attended and found the 17-year-old nearby with a large hunting knife down the front of his shorts.

He was charged with aggravated assault and going armed in public and was bailed to appear in Youth Court at a later date.

 

 

