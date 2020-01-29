Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman was rushed to St George Hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries. Picture: Bill Hearne
The woman was rushed to St George Hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Teen arrested after stepmum’s death

29th Jan 2020 6:42 AM

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after his stepmother was fatally stabbed in Sydney's south last night.

NSW Police said a 42-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds to her back at a home about 1.30am on Wednesday.

 

The woman was rushed to St George Hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries. Picture: Bill Hearne
The woman was rushed to St George Hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries. Picture: Bill Hearne

 

Police at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne

She was treated by paramedics at a home on The Kingsway at Woolooware before being taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the teenager is believed to be the woman's stepson. He was arrested at the scene and taken to Sutherland Police Station.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the woman's death has begun.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks stepmum

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What happened to happy little Connor?

        premium_icon What happened to happy little Connor?

        News Police have revealed they are investigating the death of a little boy who was driven to hospital by his babysitter with multiple head and internal injuries.

        World-first trial brings new hope to stroke victims

        premium_icon World-first trial brings new hope to stroke victims

        News Clinical trial could bring a life-changing treatment to Australia.

        $1 million land clearing fine a warning for property owners

        premium_icon $1 million land clearing fine a warning for property owners

        Environment Grazier Michael Vincent Baker ordered to pay $1m over land clearing.

        GALLERY: Cricket fundraiser can still draw a crowd

        GALLERY: Cricket fundraiser can still draw a crowd

        News Super 8s drew a strong crowd up to C.F White Oval.