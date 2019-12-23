Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage boy was left with suspected spinal injuries after a surfing incident on Fraser Island.
A teenage boy was left with suspected spinal injuries after a surfing incident on Fraser Island. Contributed
News

Young surfer airlifted from island with 'spinal injuries'

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Dec 2019 2:15 PM | Updated: 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has suffered a suspected spinal injury after a surfing accident on Fraser Island.

The incident was reported about 11.30am on Monday.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the island to assist the teenager.

Upon arrival, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to stabilise the boy, before airlifting him to Hervey Bay Hospital. 

He was transported in a stable condition.

careflight fraser island spinal injuries
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        premium_icon 25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        News The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting heavy rainfall over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

        Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        premium_icon Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        News ONE Stanthorpe dad was pulled over for drink-driving on his way to pick up kids...

        Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        premium_icon Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        News A ONE off piece by this Violent Soho member is being auctioned up to give thanks...

        “I won’t turn anyone away”: Water group has busiest day

        premium_icon “I won’t turn anyone away”: Water group has busiest day

        News Why the Southern Downs Community Relief group have doubled their donations this...