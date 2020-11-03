Menu
The teenager accused of murdering Reid Ludwig has made another appearance in court.
Crime

Teen accused of killing man at service station

by Blair Richards
3rd Nov 2020 6:53 PM
A TEENAGER accused of murdering a man at a southern Tasmanian service station has again faced court.

Reid Ludwig, of Taroona, was returning a trailer to the Coles Express petrol station in Blackmans Bay when he was allegedly stabbed in front of his family during an altercation on November 24.

He later died in the Royal Hobart Hospital.

A boy, aged 16, was arrested at the scene and has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Supreme Court in Hobart via video link.

Crown Prosecutor Madeleine Wilson indicated to Justice Helen Wood she was seeking further information and asked for an adjournment.

The Crown is also seeking further information from the lawyers for the defence.

Justice Wood adjourned the matter until December 10.

blair.richards@news.com.au

