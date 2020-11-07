Menu
Lee Tak sentenced to jail for a brutal assault on his female housemate.
Crime

Father sentenced to jail for beating woman

by Kara Sonter
7th Nov 2020 9:12 AM
A dangerous father with a propensity for violence towards women cried from prison today as he was dealt with for punching his female housemate in the face.

Lee Lamado Tak pleaded guilty in Caboolture Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm following the attack on his housemate on July 12.

The court heard around 2.15am the woman was woken by a loud noise in their Morayfield house and when she went to investigate, Tak punched her, leaving her with a swollen, bruised lip.

Magistrate Andrew Hackett said Tak, 41, had "some appetite for violence" and cited a criminal history which included prior convictions for assault and wounding.

"This gentleman has a hair trigger," Magistrate Hackett said.

"She's woken by the loud noise and she goes to speak to you and you punch her in the face.

"You should have learnt to keep your fists to yourself by now."

Tak - labelled a "bully" by prosecution - was tearful while seated in a video conference room at Brisbane Correctional Centre where he had experienced 19 days of 24-hour lock downs due to COVID-19.

Tak was sentenced to 12 months jail, with an immediate parole eligibility date, however it is likely he will spend Christmas still in custody.

"The parole board probably won't sit for at least two months," Magistrate Hackett said.

Originally published as Tearful Morayfield dad sentenced to jail for beating woman

court crime lee tak violence

