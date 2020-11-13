TEAM LIST: Redbacks’ path to history-making victory

UNITED AS ONE: Stanthorpe United Redbacks will be hoping for victory in this weekend’s grand final clash against Willowburn. Picture: Kevin Farmer

THERE are just 90 minutes standing between the Stanthorpe United Redbacks and an opportunity to cement themselves into the history books.

Making their first grand final appearance in the Toowoomba Football League’s premier men’s division, the Redbacks will face fierce rivals Willowburn in the ultimate showdown.

According to coach Brad Rub, there was a mixture of excitement and nerves among the tight-knit squad during their two training sessions this week.

The Redbacks will be without star goalkeeper Jamie Carnell for the all-important match, however it’s a loss Rub said would be easily covered.

“It’s a bit of a spanner in the works to have him out for the grand final; he’s been good for us all year and sometimes that happens in sport,” Rub said.

“Our backup goalkeeper is normally in our backline, so there’s a little reshuffle but nothing major.”

Keen to keep players positions under wraps, the Redbacks starting 11 won’t be decided until players take to the pitch on Sunday.

Stanthorpe United player Aiden Halford will have to contend with different conditions in this weekend’s grand final. Picture: Kevin Farmer

While the starting line-up will remain a mystery, Rub said the side will still to their strengths in their playing style.

“We’ll be going out all guns blazing without getting too excited,” he said.

“We’ve been a fairly attacking mindset side the whole year and you don’t go out and change the way you play for the occasion.

“The three boys in who play in the middle, if they can play at our temp and go when we need to, that will definitely play a big part in our win.”

It’s expected that a large contingent of loyal supporters will make the trip up the New England Highway to watch the final game of the season.

The community’s support throughout the seasons is one Rub said would motivate the side during the big dance.

“For people to be making that sacrifice (to come) does show the interest that we’ve created and the support we’ve got,” he said.

“It won’t just be a win for the boys and the club, it’ll be a win for the town and it’ll be well known that it’s a Stanthorpe side.

Kick-off in the grand final is at 3pm at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba.

REDBACKS TEAM LIST

Josh Crestani

Aiden Fox

Aiden Halford

Jared Hitchener

Justin Kneen

Jordan Lanzer

Simon Mascardri

Ace McDonald

Hunter Murphy

Thomas Nash

Dylan Politch

Matthew Purcell ©

Ben Rametta

Richardus Rizal

Bradley Thompson

