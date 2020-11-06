TEAM LIST: New blood named in rep cricket opener

FUTURE IS NOW: Stanthorpe cricket will look to their younger players in this year’s Darling Downs representative series. Picture: Kevin Farmer

STANTHORPE’S budding cricketers will face their first senior test this weekend in the opening round of the Mitchell Shield.

The young side will head to Gatton to play Lockyer Valley in the first game of the Darling Downs Representative competition.

According to Stanthorpe Cricket Association president Ben Staley, the retirement of several older players has led to the “super young” squad.

The silver lining for the relatively inexperienced side is that man of the young players are friends off the pitch, Staley said.

“It is kind of good that there is a lot of younger fellas because they know each other and they’re all pretty good mates,” Staley said.

“But it’s good in a way having a younger side because it might keep cricket going for another few years in the region.”

The 11-man squad was one that was relatively easy to select, according to Staley.

Harry Williams will be one of the players Ben Staley will be looking for. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Lockyer’s on-field tactics and sledging would be an eye-opener for the younger players, Staley said.

“While the younger blokes are out batting, it’ll be important for them to just concentrate on what they have to do and not the outside noise,” he said.

“It’ll help if we get our batting line-up right; if we have all young fellas in at once, it might not go right.

“It might be good to have some of the older blokes with them, too.”

While the team lacks experience at the local representative level, Staley will look to two of his opening bowlers to help position the team.

“Jordan Lanzer, who played in Brisbane last year, is really good with the bat and ball,” he said.

“And Harry Williams is bowling really well this year and he’s still 17, but he’s already an unreal bowler.

“If we get off to a good start with our bowling and fielding … it’ll be a good test.”

Stanthorpe’s Mitchell Shield game with Lockyer Valley will start at 9am on Sunday.

FULL TEAM LIST:

Ben Staley (c)

Jamie Carnell

Jordan Lanza

Liam Lanza

Harry Williams

Andrew Einam

Brock Patti

Aidan Halford

Alex Cameron

Barry Bulow

Brendan Barker