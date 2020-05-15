Teaching ‘responsibilities’ never changed during home learning

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

THE focus on ‘visible learning’ throughout the first term of the schooling year was a saviour for a Stanthorpe primary school teacher, which set her students up to learn from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Considered an ‘essential’ worker during the virus outbreak, Year 6 St Joseph’s School teacher Amanda Thompson said her responsibilities as a teacher never changed.

“With teaching, relationships are key,” she said.

“If you haven’t got that then everything falls apart.

“There was a lot of phone calls and emails which created stronger relationships with the parents.

“It was wonderful to be able to connect with the parents as well as the students.”

As numbers dropped from her classroom quickly, she said she never felt a sense of ‘worry’.

“There was never really that aspect of worry for us teachers, but more so for the venerable people in our community,” she said.

“It’s nice to not be in a city because you feel safe living out here.”

As students prepare to return to school in the coming weeks, Ms Thompson said she is ‘itching’ to have them back.

“Seeing them interact with each other is the thing I am most looking forward to,” Ms Thompson said.

“I can’t wait to see all of their faces and hear about their own individual learning experiences during the time away.”

She said it’s those ‘individual experiences’ that her students will focus on once returning to the classroom.

“We will be doing a lot of work around their experience itself – trying to work out where they had successes and where they struggled without putting that word of test or assessment in there and building on that.”

