Teachers rejoice as students roll through school gates

Students from St Joseph’s School getting back into their schooling routine.

Students from St Joseph’s School getting back into their schooling routine.

THERE were plenty of happy faces in classrooms yesterday, as schools across the region welcomed back the remainder of students.

Years 2 to 10 students joined their fellow Prep, Year 1, 11 and 12 students, with Broadwater State School principal Shannon Armbruster overjoyed by the return.

“It is so lovely to have them back,” Ms Armbruster said.

“Two months away is a very long time, so they are all so happy.

Eli and Amity at Broadwater State School. (Note: Photo taken prior to social distancing laws.)

“They just want to run up and hug you – which they can’t – but there are lots of happy faces around.”

Ms Armbruster said it was only up from here.

“We had a mental health day yesterday and focused on the impact that not being at school had on our students.

“Teachers have reassured them that they are on track with their learning pathway and will be working hard to get them to where they need to be by the end of Term 2.”

As for students and staff at Ballandean State School, Sharon Gianni said the first day back was spent catching up and rehashing relationships.

“Staff spent the day catching up and showing the students what they had been doing in and around the school grounds during their absence,” Ms Gianni said.

Students from Ballandean State School enjoy the morning sunshine together.

“It was wonderful to see their smiling faces and the excitement as they greeted everyone and re-established friendships.”

She said the new outdoor areas that had been created during the time students were away was a big hit.

“It created lots of excitement and collaboration amongst the students as they built cubbies and explored how to best use these new and exciting areas.”

Moving forward, Ms Gianni said the school would focus on easing back into a regular routine.

“We will be making sure everyone’s wellbeing is our main priority,” she said.

St Joseph’s School principal Andrew Kendall said it was nice to have a form of familiarity back on the school grounds.

“Yesterday we were very excited to welcome back all our students,” Mr Kendall said.

“They have returned ready and raring to go and we are pleased to say they have transitioned back to school very well.

“We look forward to the rest of this term.”

The Queensland Government will monitor schools over the coming weeks as restrictions are further relaxed.