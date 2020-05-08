Teachers prepare for return to class phase

BACK TO SCHOOL: Prep to Year 2 students at Amiens State School.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Prep to Year 2 students at Amiens State School.

TEACHERS are looking forward to welcoming back students when schools resume across the region on Monday (May 11).

But parents have been warned to follow strict social distancing rules during drop- off and pick-up times.

The state government has mapped a phased reopening of education with Prep, Year 1 and Years 11 and 12 returning to class first.

The remaining grades will resume from May 25 if the first two weeks go smoothly.

St Joseph’s School principal Andrew Kendall said he was expecting back most students and many would be eager to see their friends.

“I commend our parents and caregivers who have managed, and continue to manage, their children during this challenging period of learning at home,” he said.

“In the main, I know they are very keen to see their children return to normal schooling.”

Mr Kendall said teachers were keen to maintain continuity of learning and monitor student wellbeing.

Amiens State School principal Dale Minchenton said over the course of the pandemic, about half of the school’s Prep to Year 2 students still attended while many of the rest were in regular contact for homeschooling advice.

Ms Minchenton said she was expecting all the younger students to turn up on Monday, followed by the other grades on May 25.

“We’re very pleased they’re coming back and a lot of them we talk to every day anyway,” she said.

“We have eight students in our younger years and we were getting about four to five of them here anyway.

“It will be good to have them back because of the structure.”

With a school population of just 40 students, Ms Minchenton said managing hygiene and sanitation would be easier than a larger school.

“We will still be taking precautions like washing hands and cleaning equipment and teachers and parents doing social distancing.”

While children are considered low-risk for coronavirus, parents are under strict instruction about their own behaviour.

Mums and dads have been ordered not to gather in groups around school grounds, carparks, gates and outside classrooms.

Parents should also use ‘drop and go’ rather than walking children into school grounds.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said no one was forgetting we were still in the midst of a global pandemic.

“I ask parents to come with us on this journey and hopefully we will have all of our schools back and hopefully it will be without incident,” she said.

“But if there is an outbreak or community transmission then our plans may change.

“If there was an outbreak in a school we would have to close that school down and do the deep cleaning.”

The steps to full resumption of school are:

May 11: Kindy, Prep, Years 1, 11 and 12 return to school

May 15: Assess statewide response to easing of restrictions

May 25: Proposed reopening to remaining students in remaining grades