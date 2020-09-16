Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teacher accused of sexually abusing a Year 9 student back in the 1980s and getting her pregnant has been suspended from teaching duties.
A teacher accused of sexually abusing a Year 9 student back in the 1980s and getting her pregnant has been suspended from teaching duties.
Crime

Teacher accused of student sex abuse suspended

by Amber Wilson
16th Sep 2020 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEACHER accused of sexually abusing a Year 9 student back in the 1980s and getting her pregnant has finally been suspended from teaching duties while police investigate the explosive allegations.

The move by the state government comes after the Mercury this week published a story detailing claims from a retired educator who said the teacher was still teaching at a state school in the north.

Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff confirmed in parliament on Wednesday that the teacher in question had been suspended from duties and an official investigation would commence immediately.

"I'm informed that while the Department of Education did not have previous knowledge of this matter, upon being made aware of the allegations, the person at the centre of the allegations was removed from their place of work yesterday," Mr Rockliff said in a statement.

"The Department of Education has referred this matter to the police, and the Department of Justice has also been informed.

"Allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously."

The retiree told the Mercury it shouldn't have taken 30 years to investigate the teacher in question.

"They knew about him, they knew the bastard was up there," he said.

"It's been brushed under the carpet.

"It's good now that it's all come to the surface and there's a bit more accountability."

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

amber.wilson@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Teacher accused of student sex abuse suspended

child sex abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has spent more than $500k to gauge how voters feel about her government’s controversial COVID-19 restrictions.

        Winery’s fresh challenge from landing state deal

        Premium Content Winery’s fresh challenge from landing state deal

        News Granite Belt wines are a hit in bottle shops across the state but there are new...

        FIRE UP: Urgent calls for aspiring recruits to step up

        Premium Content FIRE UP: Urgent calls for aspiring recruits to step up

        News Looming bushfire season and alarming new trend sparks Southern Downs stations’ push...

        Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Premium Content Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Crime 21-year-old P-plater allegedly tried to remove rego plates and flee