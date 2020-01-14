Tavern promises big Aussie bash

AUSSIE: Ballandean Tavern employees Grant Murphy and Lorraine Bates with owners Naomi and Steve Day.

AUSSIE: Ballandean Tavern employees Grant Murphy and Lorraine Bates with owners Naomi and Steve Day.

BALLANDEAN Tavern’s biggest event of the year is back, promised to be both bigger and better than last year.

The classic Aussie-themed bash is back for a second year in a row, following its immense success in 2019.

Tavern owner Naomi Day said January 26 was set to be a huge one for the business, with a big day planned.

“Last year was huge, so we are hoping we can do the same thing again this year,” Mrs Day said.

She said the idea was for people to come down and spend the majority of the day celebrating with family and friends.

“It’s going to be a massive day,” she said.

The tavern will be open from 10am, with meals from 11.30am and games starting at 2pm.

“It’s fancy dress so you have to come dressed up as your favourite Aussie icon,” she said.

“We are going to have a massive slide, lots of Aussie games, karaoke.

“It’s going to be a fun day that the whole family can enjoy.

“As long as the kids are happy then mum and dad are happy.”

Mrs Day said there would be plenty of prizes up for grabs.

“We have heaps of local and non local businesses and people donating prizes that will be raffled off,” she said.

“Prizes will include pamper packages, accommodation packages, all that kind of stuff.

“All proceedings from the raffles will be going to Granite Belt Drought Assist.”

Food will be available all day with good Aussie tucker meals on the menu.

“We will have food in the morning and evening and a tappers menu in the afternoon.”

The event will take place at Ballandean Tavern on Sunday, January 26 from 10am.

For more information visit Ballandean Tavern on Facebook.