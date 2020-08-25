Talented CQ jockey injured in fall at jump out event

The rider was taken to Yeppoon Hospital.

The rider was taken to Yeppoon Hospital.

ROCKHAMPTON jockey Zoe White has foregone her five rides at the Rockhampton Jockey Club's TAB races at Callaghan Park today after sustaining an injury in a Yeppoon jump out heat yesterday.

White fell from a Clinton Taylor trained youngster while she was attempting to pull it up at the conclusion of its jump out heat.

"I suffered concussion and facial bruising and was taken by the ambulance to the Yeppoon Hospital. I was very lucky to escape more serious injury but I am going to rest up and pull the pin on my rides tomorrow," she said after being released from hospital late yesterday.

Replacements had not been finalised for Zoe's booking of rides on Ripova, Miss Daisy, Lingalonga Lass, Rock'N'Sol and Capre Noctem.

Widely travelled Brisbane jockey Ryan Wiggins has excellent prospects of continuing his winning run at the Rockhampton meeting.

In recent weeks the name R. Wiggins has popped-up aligned with race fields throughout Queensland.

During that period Ryan has ridden winners at Ipswich, Sunshine Coast, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns while riding at other centres as well.

His best winning prospects on the Rockhampton card appear as Bold Pedro (Race 1- TAB 3) and I Did It Again (R 2 - TAB 3).

Both horses have been in winning touch of late with Wiggins aboard Bold Pedro at his recent Callaghan Park win.

Miss Zoe White.

Bold Pedro is one of a large team of horses trained by Garnett Taylor at the Sunshine Coast which bear the "Bold" insignia will contest the $29K QTIS 3YO Handicap (1300m).

The race houses two other winners apart from Bold Pedro in the John Wigginton trained Aerial Combat (Emma Bell) as well as Mackay trainer Trinity Bannon's Overseas (NZ) (Justin Stanley).

I Did It Again will contest what will be a race of tactics being the four-horse field making-up the $17K Class 6 Plate (1200m).

Wiggins has a busy and likely productive week in store as he partners the Jared Wehlow pair North Afrika (Cairns Cup) and Only Wanna Sing (Newmarket) there on Friday.

Visiting jockeys could quite possibly dominate the seven-race card at Callaghan Park.

Brad Pengelly has an excellent book of engagements with the standouts appearing as Mark Lehmann's Bat A Kat (R 3 -TAB 2) as well as Adrian Coome's Stepped In Paint (R 7 - TAB 2).

It would not surprise if visiting trainer Billy Healey provides Pengelly with the winner of the $17K Maiden (1100m) where they combine with Nasa (R 4 - TAB 7).

The race in question houses quite a few chances including Stephen O'Shea's Dip Dye; Rob Bowen's Investible; Damien Rideout's Lady Sheilack and Clinton Taylor's well-bred newcomer Tydiva (Justin Stanley).

Stanley and Taylor will be out to continue their winning ways at Callaghan Park with track specialist Finucane Missile (R 6 - TAB 6).

It may pay to forgive Finucane Missile's last start fourth at Mackay as he is far better suited by the long stretches of Callaghan Park where he has won two of his last three starts.

Rockhampton trainer Kerrod Smyth and Gold Coast jockey Chris Whiteley will be looking for three wins on the trot with promising Applicant (R 5 - TAB 1) and there is every likelihood they will achieve that.

Racing commences at Callaghan Park at 1.45pm and once again it is a "patrons free" race meeting with only qualified stakeholders permitted to attend the racecourse.