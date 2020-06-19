TAKE OUT THE TRASH: SDRC considers kerbside collection

Diane Walsh from Mt Colliery advocates for kerbside collection from the Southern Downs Regional Council ahead of 2020 2021 budget

KERBSIDE collection could be on the cards for the Southern Downs after one passionate resident advocated for its inclusion in the council’s 2020/21 financial year budget.

Diane Walsh said she has been waiting over ten years for the council to resume its kerbside collection service, as rubbish gradually accumulated in her backyard.

“There was one a few years after we moved (to Mt Colliery) 14 years ago, and I’ve been waiting for the next one ever since,” she said.

“My husband and I have downsized so we only have a small vehicle, we can’t take large items out to the waste management facility.

“And there’s a lot of other people in the same circumstances as us.”

A small survey of the surrounding neighbours revealed the elderly, and those living alone, stood to benefit.

“There’s plenty of people who have difficulty doing it themselves so they end up with this collection of things, broken furniture and timber lying around,” Mrs Walsh said.

“That’s the kind of thing that attracts snakes and mice, and we have no way of getting rid of it.”

The issue immediately came to mind when the SDRC asked for community feedback on the budget proposal, so the proactive septuagenarian put aside her nerves and formally entered her request.

Mrs Walsh appeared in a closed meeting with the Southern Downs Regional Council on Tuesday, June 16.

It is unclear what transpired during the meeting, as media were not alerted, the public was not allowed to attend, and the minutes are yet to appear online.

According to an account from Mrs Walsh, however, the councillors thanked her for her community-mindedness and said they would investigate whether they could allow for the added expense in the budget.

“That’s quite reasonable!” Mrs Walsh said.

Those wishing to pledge their support are encouraged to call SDRC on 1300 697 372.