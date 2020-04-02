AS Queensland comes to grips with the death of another man from the coronavirus, Health Minister Steven Miles has issued a confronting warning.

Queensland Health this morning confirmed an 85-year-old man with COVID-19 had died in the Toowoomba hospital overnight.

He was the second man to die in that hospital and the fourth Queenslander to die.

Local cases jumped by 57 overnight, growing to a total of 835 cases.

There are 60 people currently in hospital with the virus, including nine in intensive care. Eight of those patients require ventilation.

Mr Miles said the latest death should be a reminder to us all.

"Each of these deaths reminds us just how important our effort to stop the spread of this outbreak, to slow the spread of this outbreak is," Mr Miles said.

"The longer we can slow it, the better our hospitals will be able to cope with demand, the more lives our doctors and nurses and health staff will be able to save.

"That is what at stake here - Queensland lives, people in your community, your neighbourhood,maybe even your family.

"When we ask you to do things which are often inconvenient, sometimes very inconvenient, sometimes very impractical on your work or your business, please know that we are taking this seriously because it is serious. This virus is deadly."

Originally published as 'Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake'