Take a View: Winery joins others in boosting online presence

CELLAR doors are shut, wineries are closed to the public, yet the wine industry still need to make a buck.

Desperate wineries are doing everything they can to remain profitable and reach avid wine drinkers.

New online groups, such as Facebook page Wineries in Australia, are helping business owners get their message out there.

The page, recently created, is an endeavour by the wine industry to battle back against the hindrances forced on them by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re trying to take every opportunity we can to get our name out there in front of people,” View Wines owner Stacey Allan said.

The Ballandean winery has been hit doubly hard, with their accommodation Sancerre Estate shutdown indefinitely.

Mrs Allan, with husband Brad, decided to promote their winery on Wineries in Australia.

Other Granite Belt wineries have done the same.

“You never know who is looking,” Mrs Allan said.

“Online has been good. We’ve seen a fair bit of support for our wine sales from people who want to support us, but can’t visit.

“This pandemic has been hugely detrimental to our accommodation.

“From Easter through to October it’s usually really quite busy.

“But now we’ve got no new bookings and people have cancelled.

“So we’re not going to have any income from that for maybe two-three months and who knows how long after that,” she said.

Between drought, fires, COVID-19 and even a caterpillar infestation, it has been a rough ride for the couple.

“It’s our seventh year here so thankfully we have regular customers who continue to support us.

“But I’d hate to be someone who has only opened in the last year or two.”

For now, the couple will rely solely on their online sales.

“From a financial point of view we hope to see this come to an end soon.”

Show your support for View Wines by heading to www.viewwine.online or visit Wineries in Australia on Facebook.