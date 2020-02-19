Taipans’ superb Serb smiling

Mirko Djeric of the Taipans (left) and Cameron Gliddon of the Bullets in action during the Round 20 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and Cairns Taipans at Nissan Arena in Brisbane, Saturday, February 15, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Combo-guard Mirko Djeric rates his first campaign in FNQ by far the most enjoyable he has had across his career so far.

Still only 24 years of age, the Sydney product has been playing pro hoops since way back in 2012 and has his Snakes stint on top of the rest of his career stops so far.

Later this month, Djeric returns to the NBL post-season for the first time since he was 17 and with the then called Wollongong Hawks.

Djeric has been a revelation since being elevated to the starting unit in the middle of the season, averaging almost eight points and two assists an outing, as well as being able to space the floor for Cairns' imports.

"It has been a fun season," the Serbian Sniper said.

"Honestly, this is my seventh year as a professional now, this is the funnest team I have been a part of.

"We are winning, it cannot get any better than that, as long as we keep winning and having fun off the court, and it cannot get any better than this."

Taipan Mirko Djeric reacts following the Round 18 NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Illawarra Hawks at the Cairns Convention Centre in Cairns, Friday, January 31, 2020. (AAP Image/Brian Cassey)

While Djeric rates his Snakes experience as the greatest of his career, he says his time with the now defunct Townsville Crocodiles was also extra enjoyable.

In the upcoming NBL finals series against Perth, there are a number of former Crocs on show: Djeric, Townsville product Mitch Norton, Wildcats' premier NBL power forward Nick Kay and sharpshooter Clint Steindl.

Crocodiles Mirko Djeric celebrates hitting the clutch 3 pointer to bring the score within one. Picture: Wesley Monts.

"I still have some close mates from back there," Djeric said.

"We still stay in contact but we have new goals now as we will face them in the first week of the finals.

"It might be a bit awkward now when we face them in the playoffs as we are close.

"'Norto' is a great friend for a long time; we were a good group off the court, but this year in Cairns, it has been real fun."

The NBL goes into a bye round this next week for a FIBA break.

The Taipans will get stuck into their semi-final series against Perth starting on Friday, February 28 at RAC Arena.