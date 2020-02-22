Taggers to give statewide comp a red hot crack

GAME ON: Oztaggers Ed Filmer, Kye Watson, Jack Clark, Cooper Smith and Ben Rogers will take to the field at the upcoming state wide comp.

EIGHT of Stanthorpe’s best Oztag players will be representing the region at the upcoming statewide competition held on the Sunshine Coast.

Coach Darcy Filmer said players from his Under 20s team will be put to the test, going up against fierce competitors from all over Queensland.

“There will be teams that are much better than them and teams that are at their level, but it will be good to get Stanthorpe apart of it,” Filmer said.

“They’ll compete there’s no doubt about that. We are known to always play in good spirit.”

Filmer isn’t selling his team short just yet, saying four players from the Gold Coast will be jumping in to fill the extra spots.

“It will be good for the boys to play with some fresh faces.”

Up to six games will be played across the weekend, with the exact number depending on how well teams plays.

“They will play on the Friday and Saturday and if they make finals that will be on the Sunday.”

Stanthorpe won’t be coming into the weekend completely on the back foot, having played in the competition on previous years.

“There has been Stanthorpe teams up there before. We missed last year but the two previous years we have been up there,” Filmer said.

Filmer said himself and his team will be making the most of the warm weather, before the icy Granite Belt winter kicks in.

“It’s just a good fun weekend for the boys to get out there and have a run around.”

Captain of the team Eddie Filmer said if the competition is anything like previous years the boys will have to give it their all in the hope of making finals.

“We certainly wont be the best, but we will give them a good run.

“It’s a great experience for the lot of us.”

The three-day carnival will kick off on Friday March 13, with finals to be played on Sunday March 15.