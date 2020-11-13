Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested in June during massive police raids across three states.
Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested in June during massive police raids across three states.
News

Syndicate distributed ‘military grade’ weapons, court told

Aisling Brennan
12th Nov 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 13th Nov 2020 6:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BALLINA man allegedly involved in a massive cross-border drug and guns syndicate has had his charges certified before the court.

Jake Anthony Magri, 28, was arrested in June and charged with multiple drug and firearm possession and supply charges in Ballina.

It is alleged Mr Magri was involved in a high-level drug syndicate that operated in New South Wales, south east Queensland and Victoria.

Police will allege military grade firearms were distributed throughout the syndicate's illegal network.

The matter has now been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a case conference between the two legal parties has been set for early December.

Mr Magri did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court for further mention on January 27.

More Stories

Show More
ballina crime crime syndicate lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BLAST FROM PAST: Stanthorpe’s lost treasures

        Premium Content BLAST FROM PAST: Stanthorpe’s lost treasures

        News At the height of their glory they were the talk of the town, now they’re distant memories the community is nostalgic for.

        Foundation finds feet after lengthy closure

        Premium Content Foundation finds feet after lengthy closure

        News The High St facility has welcomed its first customers, giving employers a new...

        Warwick police raid nets alleged drug supplier

        Premium Content Warwick police raid nets alleged drug supplier

        News Two other men were dealt with as a result of the operation.

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment Sing the praises of your local foodies and win prizes