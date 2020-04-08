A socialite and stylist to the stars has passed away at the age of 46.

Jo Ferguson, who was on of Krsty Hinze's bridesmaids at her wedding to American billionaire Jim Clark, died early on Wednesday, according to reports.

Jo Ferguson (left) sadly died at age 46.

Ferguson has recently battled illness and died from liver and kidney failure in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to The Daily Telegraph.

"Jo Jo was such a darling of the fashion world," publicist Adam Worling wrote in tribute to Ferguson.

"Though, while she was obviously in a lot of pain these past few years, I hope we all remember how she used to light up a room with that smile. Someone who left us way too early."

Her health battles have been well documented in recent years.

She had recently left Sydney and been living in Adelaide.

Originally published as Sydney stylist and socialite die at 46