Sydney mum catches virus from date

A Sydney mum has revealed how she caught coronavirus after going on a date with a man who had a "dry cough".

Amie Morris was sick for several weeks with COVID-19, with her condition worsening on day 15 when she was rushed to hospital because of breathing difficulties.

But hardest of all for the 38-year-old was being unable to see her two children while she battled the potentially deadly disease.

Ms Morris told 7 News her symptoms began just two days after her date when she woke up with a sore throat.

Over the next few days she developed a fever, a headache, nausea, body aches and lost her sense of taste and smell, before testing positive for coronavirus.

Sydney woman Amie Morris has revealed how she got coronavirus after going on a date with a man who had a cough. Picture: Facebook.

Fortunately Ms Morris' kids weren't with her when she fell ill and did not catch the virus as a result.

"Luckily they were with their Dad when I started with active symptoms and so were kept safe," she said.

"And I stayed in total isolation in my room so my oldies didn't catch it either."

Ms Morris spent more than two weeks battling coronavirus in isolation before being rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties.

Ms Morris battled coronavirus in isolation but was rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties. Picture: Facebook.

At hospital an X-ray of her chest and blood test showed her lungs were inflamed but thankfully there was no damage.

On March 31, Ms Morris revealed on Facebook that she had "kicked corona's butt" and pleaded with others to stay home to prevent catching the virus.

"What a three weeks that was, and not one I would like to repeat," she wrote.

She is now urging people to stay at home and prevent the spread. Picture: Facebook.

"Stay safe! I worked hard to keep the virus with me and luckily NO-ONE caught the virus from me. I sacrificed seeing anyone including my children and my parents in my own house to keep them safe....... Do the same!!!"

As for her date, who has since gone home to Europe, Ms Morris said the two had become friends and bonded over their shared symptoms.

"We spoke a lot during the time to check in on each other's symptoms and built a good friendship," she said.

News.com.au has contacted Ms Morris for further comment.

More than 5900 Australians have been diagnosed with coronavirus, with 50 people now dead from the virus.