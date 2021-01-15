Menu
The Lotto Monday and Wednesday Quick Pick had three winners, but for a lucky dad from NSW it was his second division one win. Source: Supplied
Offbeat

NSW man wins lotto twice

by Sarah Sharples
15th Jan 2021 4:47 PM

A Sydney dad can't believe his luck after winning the lotto's top prize for the second time in his life.

Scoring $1 million in Monday and Wednesday's lotto draw, the man from Jordan Springs is planning to kick start an early retirement and treat his children.

Having played the lottery most of his life, the man revealed he had won the jackpot prize 20 years ago.

"I think it was $200,000 and that was a lot of money back then," he said.

"This is incredible. I never thought lightning would strike twice … My heart is running at about 300 miles an hour."

The man won $200,000 last time and $1 million this time around.Source: Supplied
The man planned to enjoy his latest windfall by quitting his job.

"I am so close to retiring so this is awesome. Absolutely awesome," he laughed.

"I won't be working for much longer by the looks of it. I'll be handing in my notice real soon. This one is for the children though, I will be able to all help them out a little bit."

The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw were 5, 38, 25, 14, 43 and 13, while the supplementary numbers were 31 and 7. There were three division one winners overall from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, who took home $1 million each.

The man purchased his ticket from Jordan Springs Newsagency.

In 2020, more than 111 million winners took home more than $3 billion in prize money from games at The Lott, including Saturday Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Powerball, Oz Lotto, Set for Life, Lucky Lotteries, Keno, Super 66, Lotto Strike and Instant Scratch-Its.

Originally published as Sydney man wins lotto twice

