Swimming siblings marked as force to be reckoned with

SWIMMING: Students from St Joseph’s School showed they are a force to be reckoned with at the annual senior swimming carnival on Friday, but it was the Kay siblings who proved they are the ones to watch.

St Joseph’s School Head of Sport Jacob Steele said the wet weather didn’t hold back the eager students.

“Students who participated in swimming events enjoyed a great day in the pool.

“Those who came along to support their peers also enjoyed a fun day watching and cheering on from the sidelines,” Steele said.

William Kay, the youngest of four Kay siblings broke three records, while Isabel Kay picked up four records.

“Seven records were broken throughout the day,” Steele said.

“William Kay broke the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

“Isabel broke records in the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly,” he said.

Twins Isaac and William Kay went head-to-head for the boys 13 years old age champion, with William coming out on top and Isaac securing runner up.

Oldest of the four, Bridgette Kay took out the girls open age champion, while Isabel secured the 16 years old girls age champion victory.

Steele said it was the red house Davadi who was named as the champion house, defeating McAuley, the green house.

“Coming into the relay events both houses were extremely close in points.

“Davadi House was declared the champion house, claiming victory for house spirit with their constant cheering.”

Steele said the day ended on a high with students and teachers going head to head in the staff versus student race.

“The final event before presentations was the Staff vs Student race with the staff edging out the motivated Year 11 and 12 students.

“A massive congratulations to the age champions and runners ups as well as to all the students who participated and gave their best throughout the day.

“A big thankyou to the Smails for allowing our event to happen.”