Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SWIMMING SUCCESS: Lara Beckett, Rory McDonagh, Jacob Steele, Danielle Musumeci and Linsey Swan.
SWIMMING SUCCESS: Lara Beckett, Rory McDonagh, Jacob Steele, Danielle Musumeci and Linsey Swan.
News

Swimming siblings marked as force to be reckoned with

Saavanah Bourke
10th Feb 2020 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SWIMMING: Students from St Joseph’s School showed they are a force to be reckoned with at the annual senior swimming carnival on Friday, but it was the Kay siblings who proved they are the ones to watch.

St Joseph’s School Head of Sport Jacob Steele said the wet weather didn’t hold back the eager students.

“Students who participated in swimming events enjoyed a great day in the pool.

“Those who came along to support their peers also enjoyed a fun day watching and cheering on from the sidelines,” Steele said.

William Kay, the youngest of four Kay siblings broke three records, while Isabel Kay picked up four records.

“Seven records were broken throughout the day,” Steele said.

“William Kay broke the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

“Isabel broke records in the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly,” he said.

Twins Isaac and William Kay went head-to-head for the boys 13 years old age champion, with William coming out on top and Isaac securing runner up.

Oldest of the four, Bridgette Kay took out the girls open age champion, while Isabel secured the 16 years old girls age champion victory.

Steele said it was the red house Davadi who was named as the champion house, defeating McAuley, the green house.

“Coming into the relay events both houses were extremely close in points.

“Davadi House was declared the champion house, claiming victory for house spirit with their constant cheering.”

Steele said the day ended on a high with students and teachers going head to head in the staff versus student race.

“The final event before presentations was the Staff vs Student race with the staff edging out the motivated Year 11 and 12 students.

“A massive congratulations to the age champions and runners ups as well as to all the students who participated and gave their best throughout the day.

“A big thankyou to the Smails for allowing our event to happen.”

stanthorpe pool st joseph's school swimming carnival
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BoM predicts a wet week ahead

        BoM predicts a wet week ahead

        News According to the Bureau of Meteorology the weekend of wet weather will roll into the working week

        NO BLUES HERE: Iconic event gives back to fireys

        premium_icon NO BLUES HERE: Iconic event gives back to fireys

        News The Granite Belt’s iconic new years day event has done it’s part to support the...

        GALLERY: Warwick residents caught in flash flooding

        premium_icon GALLERY: Warwick residents caught in flash flooding

        News CHECK out the most dramatic photos from this weekend’s wild weather.

        STORM WARNING: Thunderstorms expected as floods continue

        STORM WARNING: Thunderstorms expected as floods continue

        News ANOTHER thunderstorm warning has been issued for the region.