Swimmers shine at state sprints

Stanthorpe's Brae Willmann (middle, blue cap) dives in for one of his events at the Queensland Sprint Championships on Saturday.

Stanthorpe's Brae Willmann (middle, blue cap) dives in for one of his events at the Queensland Sprint Championships on Saturday.

SWIMMING: Local flyers continue to punch above their weight in the pool.

Thirteen members from Stanthorpe Swimming Club made the journey to Chandler Aquatic Centre over the weekend where they not only smashed some personal bests, but secured medals.

The Queensland State Sprint Championship gave some of the town’s up and comers a chance to take on the best the state has to offer.

“Not only did our swimmers smash out 22 new personal best times, but they climbed up the Queensland rankings as well,” Stanthorpe Swimming Club’s Shannon Armbruster said.

Brooke O’Brien excelled in the Open Women’s 50m butterfly, taking close to a second off her seed time, and matching it with much older swimmers.

The strong showing took her within the top 30 in Queensland.

“Isaac Kay performed very well in the 12 years boys, taking seconds off his 50m backstroke and breaststroke,” Ms Armbruster said.

“He was battling it out with brother William Kay, who did three new PB’s in the 50m backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke.

“Sister Isabel Kay did a fantastic PB in her 50m breaststroke, against a very tough 15 years girl’s field.

“Ella McGlashan took nearly two seconds off her 50m breaststroke time, and escalated 30 places in the rankings for the 12 years girls, as did Elly Petrie, who took nearly 2.5 seconds off her 50m breast time.”

Brae Willmann also shot up the rankings, doing PB’s in his 50m free and fly in the 13 years boys.

Ben Armbruster contested eight events, making eight finals over the two days of competition. He secured gold in the 17 years boys 50m butterfly and backstroke, silver in the open men’s 50m breaststroke, silver in the 17 years 50m freestyle and bronze in the open men’s 50m backstroke.

“Congratulations to coach Gail Smail who did an amazing job on pool deck, encouraging, supporting and analysing every swimmers race to get the best out of her swimmers,” Ms Armbruster said.

Swimmers will now prepare for Regional Championships on March 7-8 at Milne Bay in Toowoomba.