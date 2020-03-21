Swimmers clean up at Darling Downs awards night

CLEAN SWEEP: Ben Armbruster, Jessica Pradella and Natalie Rogers at the Darling Downs Regional Swimming Association presentation night.

SWIMMING: The Darling Downs Regional Swimming Association awards night went ahead as planned on Saturday March 14, just creeping in before the government announced COVID-19 event restrictions.

Stanthorpe Swimming Club coach Gail Smail said it was a great night and an even better opportunity to recognise the talented athletes among our region.

“It is always nice to see our swimmers awarded for all their hard work across the season,” she said.

With more than 350 guest attending, Stanthorpe’s three representatives Jessica Pradella, Natalie Rogers and Ben Armbruster did our region proud.

Stanthorpe Swimming Club president Shannon Armbruster said despite the disappointment from swimmers with the cancellation of major swimming events, she was glad the night finished the season on a high.

“Our swimmers had a very successful season and the club is very proud of all the efforts from beginners though to elite.”

As for awards, Jessica Pradella was a member of the DDRSA Patron’s Shield relay team and was awarded the 9-10years Girls Regional Sprint Champion and the Vera & Guy Simon Most Improved 10yrs Girls trophy.

Natalie Rogers was awarded the Multiclass Age Champion at the DDRSA Country Championships.

While Ben Armbruster received more than ten awards on the night, taking home the Darling Downs Swimmer of the Year award.

He was also a member of the Bob Wharton Relay Shield team that won the 13 & O relay at Country Championships with fellow Swimming Club members Brae Willman, Aleisha Rogers and Brooke O’Brien.