SWEAT SESH: Ironside’s milestone inspires growth in future

SWEAT SESH: A dedicated group turned out to celebrate Ironside Industry's first birthday at the Bootcamp Bash.

WHEN Diba Heinrich first opened the doors to Ironside Industry, she didn't anticipate the overwhelming support the gym would receive.

It's been a testing 12 months for the popular Victoria St gym, which was forced to shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Celebrating the gyms first birthday with a bootcamp bash this morning, Ms Heinrich felt it was an achievement keeping the new business afloat during COVID.

"Opening in November last year and then only a couple of months into it getting hit by COVID was hard," Ms Heinrich said.

"It was really good to see when we were back up and running, that not only members but people from Stanthorpe were willing to come back.

"We came to do the birthday bootcamp bash as a thank you and celebration."

The gym, which now boasts more than 270 members, is the largest in Warwick.

Ironside Industry owner Diba Heinrich was grateful for the turnout at the Birthday Bootcamp Bash.

According to Ms Heinrich, the gym's "unique location and building" is just part of what's keeping new members coming through the door.

"We just want to make it feel homely, like the members area where people can sit down and have a chat," she said.

"It's a place where people can feel comfortable.

"We just want people to come in and have a go and enjoy themselves - that's the main thing."

Today's bootcamp, led by World Gym PT Darcy Edwards, was one of the first times Jacquie Ross had stepped foot in a gym.

The hour-long session has inspired her to kickstart her fitness journey at Ironside.

"I was looking at different gyms, but I didn't know where I'd go, so I thought I'd come down and give it a try," Mrs Ross said.

"The atmosphere is really good and it's a really nice gym."

Ready to tackle the next 12 months in business, Ms Heinrich said she had a "few things in place" to make the gym stronger.

"We have to go at it with everything because you just don't know when or if you could be asked to shut down," she said.

"All we can do is go 100 per cent all the way and have a positive mindset."

