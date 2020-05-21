Swan makes explosive De Goey prediction

Magpie dynamo Jordan De Goey - and Collingwood - could be the big winners out of a faster, more explosive 2020 season, according to Pies great Dane Swan.

With the AFL's rebooted 2020 season to start in three weeks, and with Round 1's 16 minutes plus time-on quarters retained for the 17-round season, Swan believes it will suit high-pressure, ballistic players who now won't need as much of a break when rotating between the midfield and forward line.

The 2011 Brownlow medallist is convinced that style will suit 24-year-old De Goey, who is the final year of his current deal with the Magpies.

"It will help Jordy because of his speed," Swan told the Herald Sun.

"The more explosive players will relish playing in shorter games, as they don't need more rest time.

"Someone like (Christian) Petracca and someone like Jordy, who people say might not be fit enough to go into the midfield (normally), well all of a sudden, they can … It's going to suit him (De Goey), for sure."

Jordan De Goey has kept in top shape during the AFL shutdown.

De Goey conceded in mid-March he may not have returned to pre-season training in the best possible shape.

But since his 14-disposal, one-goal Round 1 performance against the Western Bulldogs, he has worked hard to keep himself in good shape during the coronavirus shutdown.

Swan said it was hard to work out which team was best suited to the changes made to the abbreviated 2020 AFL season, but expected the Magpies to be among the hardest to beat.

Part of that revolves around ever-consistent Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom.

"I would have loved to have had shorter games (when he played)," he said.

"The guys who do the pre-season and are super fit and have that same speed all day, they are the ones who can wear you down, like a Steele (Sidebottom) or a (Scott) Pendlebury. They are very good at what they do.

"They run at the same pace all day, and that's why they can dominate.

"If it had been a normal season, I would've expected (Collingwood) to be right there in the top four.

"Absolutely, they can win it, but we have to look at what the format is going to be, and who it's going to suit the most."

The Magpies have been backed into $6 second-favourite to Richmond ($4.50) to win what will be a unique AFL premiership. West Coast ($6.50) and Greater Western Sydney ($6.50) are on the next line of betting.

Originally published as Swan's explosive De Goey prediction