Swag of new businesses boost confidence in Granite Belt

READY FOR BUSINESS: David Gaicosa's new business Elite Torque Mechanical is one he's proud to open.

THERE has been a surge in new business investments across the Granite Belt, as owners find confidence in the region’s growing economy.

In the past five months, at least 10 businesses have opened or rebranded with hopes to capitalise on the recent demand from tourists.

For Stanthorpe’s newest business owner, David Gaicosa, the opportunity to be his own boss motivated his decision.

Mr Gaicosa opened Elite Torque Mechanical this week.

“It’s just a personal goal; I was the foreman at Favero Motors and wanted to do my own thing rather than do it for someone else,” Mr Gaicosa said.

“It was around Apple and Grape that I started thinking about it and on October 30, started getting it up and running.”

“Now is the time to get in, especially because when you look at other shops, it’s an ageing demographic the guys that do these things.

“People see it as the uneducated trade but it’s definitely something that everyone needs; it’s a safe venture for getting into work.”

The upturn in business has given the region a “break”, according to Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker.

“Business has been good, so people have had a bit of money when they’ve gone through the pandemic and are trying to put a positive spin on stuff,” Mr Parker said.

“We’ve been decimated over the past few years because of drought, fires and the lack of water in the town.

“So, we had to catch a break sooner or later.”

