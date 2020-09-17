Menu
Police have charged a man with murder.
Suspect named in Warwick murder investigation

Michael Nolan
17th Sep 2020 11:31 AM
POLICE have charged Dwayne Watts, 29, with the murder of Mark Ireland, 54, with the accused to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court later today.

Police alleged the pair was at a Hope St address in Warwick when an argument erupted.

Acting Detective Superintendent David Briese said Ireland sustained fatal wounds to his face and head from a 'long bladed weapon."

Emergency services attended the address to find Ireland dead, shortly after 5pm yesterday.

"At that location police took into custody 29-year-old male," Sup Briese.

"He was charged with one count of murder."

Sup Briese said police would allege the deceased and the man charged over his death spent the afternoon together, along with several other people, who were assisting police.

"What their actual relationship is, I am not sure," he said.

"At the house something has led to an argument between the two, a physical altercation, where the injuries were inflicted."

Forensics investigators remain at the scene and Sup Briese said they had recovered a weapon.

"We have some good information, with some really good work done by the detectives overnight to get to a point where we have charged the 29-year-old man this morning," he said.

"However, if anyone was in the area, lives close or was driving in the area and they have seen or heard anything then we encourage them to come forward."

 

