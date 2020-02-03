Survivor stars get candid about island romance

A surprising island romance is sure to set tongues wagging on the new season of Australian Survivor: All Stars.

Sparks will fly between season three star Brooke Jowett and season four's Locky Gilbert and the pair told Confidential that not all of their co-stars were supportive.

Survivor All Stars' Brooke and Locky start an island romance. Picture: Ten

"We definitely knew people knew we were close to each other. I think they were worried about the strategic side rather than the romantic side," Gilbert said.

Jowett added: "I did have a few people in my ear telling me to be smarter and to distance myself from him but I didn't exactly listen!"

The duo are among 24 contestants from past seasons who returned to Fiji to film season seven, which premieres on Monday night.

Jowett, 27, said her attraction to Gilbert, 30, came out of nowhere.

"I definitely didn't enter the game thinking I would have a romance with anyone," she said.

"He's pretty big and manly so as soon as I saw him on the beach I knew I was in a bit of trouble. I think we spoke for about 30 seconds before we agreed to be the other's closest 'ally'.

"In my opinion, strategically it's not the smartest move to be so closely aligned to someone and more importantly, I knew that I'd have hairy legs and be extremely smelly in no time. It's not really the ideal setting to meet your next man."

Gilbert said despite having a strong attraction to the Melbourne sales executive, they made it a conscious effort to keep their PDA to a minimum.

"There was never too much PDA anywhere on the island, just hugs and some cuddles I guess. Remember we haven't showered in ages," he said.

"Even though Brooke seemed stunning every day."

Survivor All Stars' Brooke and Locky said they were conscious of not showering. Picture: Ten

Jowett said: "We tried our best to keep PDA to a minimum and only really spooned at night time. During the day, we tried to keep our distance but I don't think we fooled anyone."

Other stars returning this season include Shane Gould, Jericho Malabonga and Jowett's former rival Felicity "Flick" Egginton.

Jowett was unceremoniously booted from the show in season three when her closest ally Egginton blindsided her with a deciding vote. "I was in shock for a long time. I just remember being absolutely betrayed by Flick," Jowett has said.

"It's a game, but you still feel so betrayed. She was someone I had been working with the whole game, and I had helped her out on so many times, including saver her on day 12 … I just feel betrayed."

Australian Survivor: All Stars premieres tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 10.