Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
Dating

Surprise in park picnic photo shoot

by Alan Quinney
11th Feb 2020 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Isabella Morzone thought she was going to New Farm Park for a promotional shoot with boyfriend Kye Dinte - but the day had a huge surprise.

The pair both 25 and from Burpengary East was doing the shoot for Youfoodz but Kye hid an engagement ring in the picnic basket and asked Isabelle to marry him.

"We met when four years old at kindergarten, and stayed good friends, until we started dating at 15," Kye, an electrician, said.

"I've wanted to marry Isabelle for as long as I can remember.

"I had to plan so she wouldn't suspect anything and chose this location as Isabelle is obsessed with the outdoors and picnics."

Isabella, a registered midwife, said: "I had no idea. Friends and family's reaction was the most incredible thing. There were tears and shock."

And of course she said, "Yes".

dating isabella morzone kye dinte marriage proposal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government vows to jail vegan activists

        premium_icon Government vows to jail vegan activists

        Crime THE Queensland Government passed harsh penalties for protesters that unlawfully enter farms, feedlots and abattoirs.

        DRENCHED: More than 200mm and counting

        premium_icon DRENCHED: More than 200mm and counting

        News Rain continues to fall on the Granite Belt.

        Flood of changes follow heavy rainfall on Southern Downs

        premium_icon Flood of changes follow heavy rainfall on Southern Downs

        News THE water supply needs to last longer than it ever has before, according to mayor.

        RSL offers a rockin full day

        premium_icon RSL offers a rockin full day

        News No need to worry if you don’t have the moves because Stanthorpe RSL has your back...