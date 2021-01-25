Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A nurse is seen with testing equipment at the Waringah Aquatic Club pop up drive-thru testing COVID-19 clinic in Sydney, Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
A nurse is seen with testing equipment at the Waringah Aquatic Club pop up drive-thru testing COVID-19 clinic in Sydney, Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Surprise detail in vaccine announcement

by Ally Foster
25th Jan 2021 9:23 AM

Australia has approved the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, allowing the first jabs to be rolled out within weeks, beginning with frontline hotel quarantine workers.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved the Pfizer vaccine, with the jab to be made available to Australians over the age of 16.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia is on track to have the majority of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 by October.

"The commencement remains on track for February, as the Prime Minister has said. The completion remains on track for October," he said.

Frontline workers and health workers will be the first to be vaccinated before attention turns to aged care staff, seniors and other vulnerable communities.

Read on for the latest COVID-19 updates.

Originally published as Surprise detail in vaccine announcement

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        Premium Content TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        News Traditional ceremonies, sports events, and Australia Day pub classics. Here’s your guide celebrating on the Southern Downs!

        Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        Premium Content Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        News A rainy but far from drought-breaking start to 2021 has failed to dampen the...

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Stanthorpe

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Stanthorpe and support your local...