Surfer on cocaine charges still can’t see his girlfriend

Tate Robinson is among a group of people facing drug supply charges.

A North Coast surfer accused of involvement in a cocaine supply ring has asked the court to ease his bail conditions.

Tate Robinson, 22, is among a group of people charged in relation to the alleged supply of cocaine in Northern NSW and Southern Queensland in November.

Police have alleged in court documents Jack Stuart Jones, 21, directed the activities of the group while Kai Buzic, 20, Jed Conroy, 21 and former Gold Coast Titans player Michael Gordon are also facing supply charges.

Samuel Levi Collin Shaw is also before the court in Queensland.

Mr Robinson's girlfriend, Mikayla Noakes, has pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group activity and two counts of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug and drug possession and she is due to be sentenced in March.

ROMANCE: Mikayla Noakes and Tate Robinson.

When Robinson appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court, his lawyer Campbell MacCallum asked the court to vary his client's bail.

Mr MacCallum said, like his client, Noakes had "expressed quite strongly (a) desire to continue the relationship".

Their bail conditions prevent them from seeing each other, or other co-accused.

Mr MacCallum told the court of the "detrimental effect" of this distance.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy could not be convinced to allow the pair to see each other.

"I don't mean to sound cold-hearted but this court regularly makes bail orders that prohibit spouses from having contact with one another," Mr Dunlevy said.

Police prosecutor Alix Thom said police "strongly oppose" Mr MacCallum's suite of proposed bail changes.

Mikayla Noakes faces Tweed Heads Court facing drug charges. Pics Adam Head

"There's concern about ongoing communication between the parties given that both matters are on foot before court," Sgt Thom said.

"I say this with respect: they're a young couple without children.

"It's not the case if they can't live together one of them becomes homeless."

The court heard Mr Robinson is living with his parents while Noakes has been living with her stepmother's mother.

"While it's appreciated it's a stressful situation they cannot have contact, the prosecution say that's vital to proceedings in respect of Mr Robinson," Sgt Thom said.

"This matter is still ongoing."

Ex NRL player Michael Gordon, was arrested at a home in Casuarina on drug supply charges. Source NSW Police

She said police had "a significant amount of telephone intercepts" in which Robinson indicated he would not continue planned studies referred to in the bail variation application.

"Contact with the co-accused is opposed by the police in charge of the strike force," she said.

Mr Dunlevy decided to grant some, but not all, changes sought by Mr MacCallum.

Mr Robinson now has to report to police just one day a week and his curfew will begin at 9pm instead of 7pm.

He is now allowed to enter Queensland and a restriction on internet and social media was varied.

"He may access only Instagram, only for the purposes of honouring sponsorship contracts," Mr Dunlevy said.

The case against Mr Jones was mentioned briefly on Friday and he was not required to appear.

Mr Jones and Mr Robinson had their cases adjourned to March 12.