Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Surfer dies at Sydney beach

by Anthony Piovesan
10th Aug 2020 8:53 PM

 

A man died while surfing in treacherous conditions along the northern beaches of Sydney this afternoon.

Witnesses pulled the unconscious 44-year-old from the water at Collaroy Beach about 12.45pm and performed CPR, but he later died at the Royal North Shore Hospital.

Police recover the man’s surf board as he was rushed to the Royal North shore hospital. Picture John Grainger
Police recover the man’s surf board as he was rushed to the Royal North shore hospital. Picture John Grainger


The man was dragged under a submerged stormwater pipe amid huge swells during Sydney's wild weather.

Off-duty volunteer lifesavers, Carol Shaffer and her 12-year-old son Sam, rushed to help the man after seeing him in distress.

"We were down the other end of the beach and my son said, 'mum he's gone under the pipe', so we came down and eventually he popped out the other side of the pipe," Ms Chaffer told 9News.

"Then two people jumped down and grabbed him, we pulled him out and started CPR."

The pair were praised by Surf Life Saving NSW for their efforts.

New South Wales Police confirmed a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

There is a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast tomorrow.

The man is now the sixth person to have drowned on the NSW coastline since the start of July, and the 43rd during the 2019-20 season.

Originally published as Surfer dies at Sydney beach

More Stories

editors picks surfing tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID cancels celebration of most vulnerable

        Premium Content COVID cancels celebration of most vulnerable

        News Granite Belt senior citizen leaders say there’s never been a more important time to connect with each other.

        ‘ARMAGEDDON’: Winery’s dicey encounter

        Premium Content ‘ARMAGEDDON’: Winery’s dicey encounter

        News The swift action of firefighters has been praised by owners of Savina Lane Wines...

        TRACKSIDE: Faces lapping up action at Morgan Park

        Premium Content TRACKSIDE: Faces lapping up action at Morgan Park

        Sport Rain was at bay when drivers hit the track for a day of fast-paced racing at Morgan...

        COVID surge not enough to salvage business

        Premium Content COVID surge not enough to salvage business

        News Granite Belt businesswoman’s bittersweet goodbye to loyal and well-fed customers.